Father’s Day gift ideas for tech lovers

We are one week away from Father’s Day. If you’re still struggling for the perfect gift idea, CNET has three suggestions for dads who are tech lovers.

For video game fans, you can’t go wrong with the SNES classic.

Nintendo brought back its popular gaming console from the nineties, and shrank it.

The $99 console includes the original controllers but no game cartridges.

That’s because it comes fully loaded with 21 fan favorites like Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and Zelda.

“Vinyl Me, Please” is a great retro gift for music lovers.

It’s a subscription service that sends dad old vinyl records every month.

A three month subscription costs about $99 and you can choose from different music genres.

The package includes one or two records, original artwork and a cocktail suggestion to pair with the tunes.

The DJI Spark is a great splurge gift for aspiring drone pilots.

The little drone has an HD camera, obstacle detection and gesture control, basically everything the bigger drones can do at at half the price.

It costs around $400 and comes with a controller.