Driver hospitalized after crashing vehicle into Virginia Beach business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A driver has been hospitalized after crashing a vehicle into the Take II Children’s Spa in the 1000 block of Kempsville Road Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:20 p.m.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department say the building was empty at the time of the crash.

VBFD Tech Rescue removed the driver from the vehicle, and medical personnel took the victim to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

