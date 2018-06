NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News were called to the intersection of Hogan and Jefferson Avenue in the city on Sunday after a car with a family of four struck a Whole Foods sign.

According to officials, a man was driving when speed played a factor in the crash that involved also a woman and two small children.

All four were transported to the hospital after making it out the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

Facebook video and photo provided by Randy Sullivan.