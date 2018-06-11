Birdneck Elementary news crew welcomes News 3’s Adam Winkler for a visit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The future is now. At least it was for News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler Monday morning.

Wink was invited to Virginia Beach’s Birdneck Elementary for a visit with school’s morning news team.

The 10-person crew of 5th graders, many with aspirations of being reporters, is responsible for a daily video/audio production of the morning announcements from their studio in the school library.

In addition to reading and writing scripts and working the cameras and audio board, the crew also puts together various feature stories throughout the academic year.