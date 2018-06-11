A Fathers day gift your dad will love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK Va,- Not sure what to give dad this Fathers Day?

If you're tempted to gift him another tie this year, stop what you're doing and instead give him a Blacksmith lesson.

Together, you and dad can forge a knife, bottle opener and many other things from fire.

The Beach Blacksmith Nathan Walker along with his wife Cristy Walker travel all around Hampton roads offering classes for events or private parties.

Walker learned from his grandfather before landing an apprentice ship at Colonial Williamsburg.

Walker offers classes for date nights, ladies night, kids classes and for special days like fathers day.

To sign up for a lesson click here.

