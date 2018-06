Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - This summer it’s all about unplugging, putting down the electronics, and getting creative.

Margee Milliser of Michaels shows us some of the fun from Camp Creativity, a way for kiddos age 3+ to keep their creative juices flowing during the summer months.

Visit your local Michaels store or Michaels.com to learn more and sign up for camp creativity.

Presented by Michaels.

Michaels.com