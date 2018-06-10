Suffolk Police make arrest in series of commercial robberies

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police have arrested 55-year-old Anthony Scott Fleming in connection with a series of commercial armed robberies in May.

Fleming was initially arrested on June 1 for a May 10 commercial armed robbery of the Dollar General in the 1200 block of Wilroy Road as well as the May 12 commercial armed robbery of the Rite Aid in the 1500 block of Holland Road.

Over the course of their investigation, police found that Fleming was also the offender in a robbery that took place May 6 at the Walgreens in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard. A warrant is also pending against him related to a May 23 robbery at the Murphy USA gas station.

Fleming is currently at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.