Set sail on Norfolk Botanical Garden’s sunset cruise

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Adult Education program will host a sunset boat cruise Sunday, August 19.

As it is part of the garden’s learning-based classes, workshops and activities, the cruise will be part relaxation, part education.

Tickets for the cruise, which will depart from the garden and sail down Lake Whitehurst, will cost $15 for members and $25 for non-members. That cost includes the price of daily admission to the garden.

To pre-register and buy tickets, visit the garden’s events page.