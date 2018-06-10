Man dead following fatal car crash in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A two-vehicle accident left one man dead in Accomack County Saturday morning.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m., on Daugherty Road and Route 13, in Accomack County.

The driver of a 2009 Nissan Altima, Vincent M. Barrett, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Daugherty Road and Route 13.

According to Virginia State Police, upon running the stop sign, a 2008 Ford tow truck, traveling northbound on Route 13, was unable to stop, and hit the Altima, pushing the car into the median, and partially ejecting the driver.

Barrett, 38, of the 4100 block of Holland Lane, Cheriton, Virginia, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver of the tow truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police investigated the crash and family members have been notified of the fatality.