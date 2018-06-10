New transformers in James City County for peninsula power

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Power transformers are being moved in James City County with the help of state and local officials.

The two of the seven 400,000 pound-18 feet high transformers were moved on June 5 and June 6 to the Skiffies Creek Switching Station in the county with the help of Dominion Energy, VDOT, Virginia State Police and several localities that are working together.

According to officials, The Skiffes Creek Transmission project is critical for reliable electric service on the Peninsula and approved by the State Corporation Commission, with a permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Project leaders are still figuring out when to move the other five transformers, but expect for the project to be completed by the summer of 2019.