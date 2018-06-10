New transformers in James City County for peninsula power

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Power transformers are being moved in James City County with the help of state and local officials.
The two of the seven 400,000 pound-18 feet high transformers were moved on June 5 and June 6 to the Skiffies Creek Switching Station in the county with the help of Dominion Energy, VDOT, Virginia State Police and several localities that are working together.
According to officials, The Skiffes Creek Transmission project is critical for reliable electric service on the Peninsula and approved by the State Corporation Commission, with a permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Project leaders are still figuring out when to move the other five transformers, but expect for the project to be completed by the summer of 2019.
Project leaders released a press release about the move to make those in the community aware of any travel issues that may come with moving the transformers. Officials have used police escorts when moving the large and cumbersome objects to the Skiffes Creek Switching Station.
“We appreciate your patience during this process and are committed to working safely and courteously in your neighborhood,” said officials in the release.
For more information, the public can contact our Electric Transmission team via email at powerline@dominionenergy.com or by calling toll-free at 888-291-0190.