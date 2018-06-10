Man charged with DWI after wrecking, running over cars with garbage truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, N.Y. - A garbage truck driver is in trouble after allegedly being drunk and crashing the truck he was driving, while also creating ciaos in a Brooklyn neighborhood Saturday around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say that the man, 40-year-old Anthony Castaldo, also tried to flee the scene of the accident where he crashed into a woman's porch after hitting multiple cars beforehand.

Nine vehicles that were parked along the street were totaled during the madness.

Lucky though, officials say that no one was hurt.

Castaldo faces a DWI charge and also a charge for resisting arrest.

It is not known if Castaldo was working when the incident occurred.