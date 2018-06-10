Late night shooting leaves one dead in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth detectives are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night, leaving one dead.

Dispatch received a call around 10: 45 p.m. for a shooting at the Relax Inn located at the 1000 block of London Blvd.

Police and medics found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask for anyone with information about the shooting to call I-888-LOCK-U-UP.