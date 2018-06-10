Home explodes in Ohio cause of gas

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police in Cleveland, Ohio, are investigating a home explosion that happened Sunday in the 1000 block of E. 125th Street.

According to officials, One person has been killed and another is in critical condition after a home explosion on Cleveland’s east side.

Police said they were originally called for wires down at the location. News 5’s crew at the scene says there is a gas odor in the neighborhood.

The gas is still on, according to the fire department. Residents in the area reached out to News 5 and said their houses shook when the explosion happened. Sunday’s explosion happened less than a mile away from a house explosion that shook another neighborhood on Primrose Avenue about a month ago.

