Hampton Police seek information in a gas station robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to a June 7 robbery.

At approximately 10:36 p.m., dispatchers were notified of a business robbery at the BP Gas Station in the 2000 block of North Armistead Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, employees told them that two men had entered the business, one displaying a firearm, and demanded money.

Both suspects are described as black males between 15 and 25 years old and approximately 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall. They were last observed wearing hooded windbreakers and blue jeans.

If you or someone you know has any information in this case, please call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.