First Warning Forecast: Some wet weather to start the work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking unsettled weather this week.

We are tracking a front that will drop through the area late tonight into Monday morning. This will give us the chance for some wet weather. Scattered thunderstorms are possible tonight. The biggest threat will be heavy rain. Lows tonight in the low 70s.

Mostly cloudy and unsettled on Monday. A chance for showers throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. As of now, it is looking like the wettest day of the week. High pressure will build in from the north, so we should start to dry out later in the day in our northern communities. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will remain unsettled under mostly cloudy skies. A slight 20 percent chance for a shower. A bit cooler, with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday should start out dry with a chance of a late-day storm or shower. It is going to be a hot one, with highs near 90, but will feel like the mid 90s with the humidity.

Mostly dry on Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Friday. Highs in the mid 80s. A morning shower possible on Saturday. Highs in the low and mid 80s. As of now, Father’s Day is looking dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: A chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and a bit cooler. Scattered showers and possible storms (40%), mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

