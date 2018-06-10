× First Warning Forecast: Isolated storms possible by late day

Happy Sunday!

Partly sunny to start the day. It will be warm and humid. We are tracking a front that will drop through the area late today into Monday morning. This will give us the chance for some wet weather. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through tonight. Keep an eye on the sky! The biggest threat will be heavy rain. Other than a pop-up storm many communities should be dry for most of the day. Rain will become more widespread overnight as the front continues to move south. We could see a lingering storm, but for the most part, should just be rain. Highs today in the low and mid 80s. Lows tonight near 70.

Mostly cloudy and unsettled on Monday. A chance for showers throughout the day. As of now, it is looking like the wettest day of the week. High pressure will build in from the north, so we should have drier conditions in our northern communities. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will remain unsettled with a chance of showers and possible storms. Highs near 80.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Meteorologist April Loveland

