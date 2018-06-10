Chesapeake law enforcement participate in torch run for Virginia Special Olympics

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – On Thursday, June 7, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office to help raise support for the Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games in Richmond.

Chesapeake Special Olympian Chad Allen carried the “flame of hope” in the Law Enforcement Torch Run, says CSO, who along with the Chesapeake Police Department ran the 3.8 miles from the WAWA on Woodlake Drive to the WAWA on Kempsville Road.

The 1,900-mile, 8-day Torch Run involves more than 2,000 law enforcement officers and personnel representing more than 300 law enforcement agencies across Virginia.

The next stop of the run will go through Portsmouth.