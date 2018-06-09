Waterside District to host free outdoor screening of ‘The Boss Baby’

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s Waterside District will host a free outdoor screening of Dreamworks Animation’s hit movie “The Boss Baby” for the second Family Movie Night of the season on Wednesday, June 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Told from the point of view of 7-year-old Tim, the Oscar-nominated movie tells the story of how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family and sparks an instant sibling rivalry. The catch? The new “baby” is actually a spy!

Waterside District will offer one free kids’ meal with any adult entree purchase at Blue Moon Taphouse & Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse.

Jody’s Popcorn will also sell a variety of treats as the district’s new popcorn provider.

Don’t forget to bring low chairs and blankets to get comfortable!