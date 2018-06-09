Virginia Zoo to host Adults Only Zoo Night

NORFOLK, Va. – Leave the kids at home while letting your inner child roam free!

The Virginia Zoo will host an exclusive, adults-only zoo night on Thursday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m.

All animal exhibits will stay open later than usual during this once-a-year event. Attendees will hear from trail hosts and conservation experts, meet animal ambassadors and enjoy a variety of yard games and music.

Food and beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase. Guests can enjoy train rides and a jump inside the bounce house for $1.

Tickets are free for members who register in advance and $2 for members at the gate. Admission is $15 for non-members.

The event is for people 21 years and older. IDs will be checked at the gate.

The Virginia Zoo is located at 3500 Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

