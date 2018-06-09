Tyson recalls breaded chicken products due to possible plastic contamination

WASHINGTON – Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

A 12-pound box containing three-pound plastic bags of the company’s frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins are said to be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic. The contaminated products were produced on May 17 and have a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The products affected by the recall have the establishment number “P-746” on the product package. They were shipped to food service establishments across the U.S. and are no longer available for purchase in stores.

FSIS said Tyson Foods notified the agency that the breading supplier was recalling the ingredients as soon as the problem was discovered.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses.

