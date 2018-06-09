The Locker Room Show | June 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink recaps a historic title for Washington, D.C. as the Capitals claim their first ever Stanley Cup title and the first for a major pro sports franchise in D.C. since the 1991 Redskins won Super Bowl XXVI in 1992.

Plus, Oscar Smith High School cornerback Cam'Ron Kelly, the fifth-highest ranked recruit in Virginia for the class of 2019, announces where he will play his college football.

Also, Western Branch High School baseball tries to reach its second straight Class 6 state championship game.