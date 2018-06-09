“Tap! Tap! Craft Beer Festival” kicks off its fourth year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Tap! Tap! Craft Beer Festival was Chesapeake’s first beer festival, and as it celebrates its fourth year running it shows no signs of slowing down.

The event, which will be held at Historic Greenbrier Farms August 11, boasts more than 30 beers to sample, growlers for purchase and local bands such as Vinyl Headlights and the Jesse Chong Band. All samples are free until last call at 6 p.m., and event organizers encourage attendees to bring their own chairs, snacks and nonalcoholic drinks.

Children are allowed with adult supervision, but no pets may attend. Service dogs are allowed.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite starting at $15 for general admission. Designated driver tickets are also $15, but will come with a voucher for free water.