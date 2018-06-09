Smartmouth Brewing goes to the dogs for ‘Pints and Pups’ charity event

NORFOLK, Va. – If you love beer and dogs, this event is for you!

Smartmouth Brewing Company will host a “Pints for Pups” charity event on Saturday, June 16 from 11-3 p.m.

There will be a mini dog show where attendees and their dogs can dress up and strut their stuff. For a donation of $5, contestants can participate in the following categories:

Owner and Pet Look-A-Like

Most Fashionable Pup

Celebrity Look-A-Like

The winners will receive special prizes. Registration for the dog show is from 12-1:30 p.m. The show will begin at 2 p.m. Email efriedland@norfolkspca.org to register before the day of the event.

“Magic Mutt” models from the Norfolk SPCA will also wash dogs for a $5 donation.

All donations will go directly to the Norfolk SPCA.

Smartmouth Brewery is located at 1309 Raleigh Avenue.