RELIANT Hiring hosts Norfolk job fair

NORFOLK, Va. – RELIANT Hiring will host the Greater Norfolk Community Job Fair Tuesday, June 12.

The event will take place at the Murray Center on Brambleton Avenue from 1 to 4 p.m., and will be free to the public. Walk-ins are welcome, but RELIANT Hiring encourages attendees to preregister at their website.

According to the event’s Facebook page, past job fairs have hired applicants in fields such as military outreach, counseling, management and more, with both full-time and seasonal positions available.

Employers attending include Hampton Roads Transit, Centura College and the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation. For a full list of employers, visit the registration list here.