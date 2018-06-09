Pastor arrested for having sex with inmates at Virginia jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A deputy with the Richmond City Sheriff's Office has been arrested and charged with sex crimes, according to CBS 6.

Crime Insider sources confirmed 29-year-old Matthew Eli Mellerson is a deputy and also the chaplain at the Richmond Justice Center.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Mellerson on six counts of carnal knowledge of an inmate and two counts of sexual abusing an inmate.

The alleged incidents happened between Sunday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 23 of 2017, court documents revealed.

All of the inmates were males, according to Crime Insider sources.

Officials said Mellerson is on leave pending the outcome of the allegations.