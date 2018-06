NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are still searching for the man who broke into the BB&T Bank at 2008 Cromwell Drive Wednesday night.

After the business closed this man entered the building and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

If you or someone you know has information leading to an arrest in this case, you can call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a confidential tip through the P3 app.