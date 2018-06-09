Norfolk Fuddruckers to host ‘Harry Potter’-themed paint night

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all artistic wizards and muggles!

Paint Nite Virginia Beach will host a “Harry Potter”-themed paint night at the Fuddruckers at 7750 Tidewater Drive, Suite 301 on Thursday, June 21 from 7-9 p.m.

Party with fellow Potterheads as you create a one-of-a-kind painting while sipping cocktails. Conjure up your magical abilities to recreate the Hogwarts Castle – no painting experience necessary!

Tickets are $45 per person. Use the code POTTER for 40% off!

All guests must be of legal drinking age.

Click here to reserve your seat.