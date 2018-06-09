Justify wins Belmont Stakes, completes Triple Crown victory

ELMONT, N.Y. – Justify has won the Belmont Stakes, making him the second horse in the three years to win the Triple Crown.

Justify partnered with jockey Mike Smith for all three races.

In 2015, American Pharaoh was the last horse to win the three-race stint that encompasses the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Justify won the 144th Kentucky Derby back in early May, followed by the Preakness win later that month.

Justify also brought famed horse trainer Bob Baffert his fifth Kentucky Derby win.

Baffert was also the trainer on American Pharaoh.

Only 12 horses have won all three races since 1919.