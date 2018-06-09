× First Warning Forecast: Strong To Severe Storms Tonight

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Rain and storms are moving in just to the north and south of Hampton Roads. Lots of lightning and heavy downpours are associated with these storms. Our rain chances will continue to go up into the evening with a 30% chance of rain and possible severe storms. Most of the rain will be for the Peninsulas and only as far south as the Southside. Rain and storms will linger overnight but will clear up by the morning. Temperatures will top off this afternoon in the mid to upper 80s with the heat index at 90+ for most. We will drop to the 70s overnight with a mostly cloudy sky.



Sunday will be the rainier day of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s and it will still be muggy. Rain will be off and on throughout the day and more widespread. There will be a 50% chance through the day with the possibility of a thunderstorm but as of now we are not expecting those to go severe.

Monday we will continue the trend of wet weather with another 50% chance throughout the day. Temperatures will only be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We are tracking rain chances every day next week at a 30-40% chance Tuesday-Saturday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms (30%). Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Off and on scattered rain/storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

