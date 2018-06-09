Close Hunger Heroes and Summer of Service Kickoff held in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Seven corporations assisted with packing 600 USDA food boxes in Virginia Beach on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The food boxes will help the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and were put together by volunteers some of which were employees and family members of the company helping put on the event.

The Hunger Heroes and Summer of Service Event will mobilize 300 volunteers to support the

Foodbank by providing 180,000 meals to aid in closing the summer meal gap, according to officials.

VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads was the leading organizer of the event, and has responded to the needs of the Foodbank by co-hosting the

Hunger Heroes and Summer of Service event, in conjunction with many of their corporate

partners including Frontier Technology, TowneBank, MacArthur Center Mall, LoanCare and Armada Hoffler.

The event was co-presented by Norfolk Southern and PRA Group.