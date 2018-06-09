CDC: Pre-cut melon recalled after multi-state salmonella outbreak

Pre-cut melon from Caito Foods, LLC has been recalled after a salmonella outbreak in multiple states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

The recalled fruits include fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut fruit medley products containing one of these melons produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis.

The CDC says the products were distributed to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. The products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon.

Sixty people have been infected and 31 people have been hospitalized in five states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. No deaths have been reported so far.

The CDC is advising consumers to check your fridge and freezer for recalled products and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

