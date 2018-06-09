CaribFest’s J’Ouvert ‘All-White’ cruise returns on the Spirit of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you ready to rock the boat?

Virginia CaribFest’s annual J’Ouvert “All-White Boatride” will return on the Spirit of Norfolk on Friday, August 17. The cruise will officially kick off Virginia CaribFest Weekend, a celebration of Caribbean culture held at Town Point Park.

Come dressed in your best all-white outfit with a splash of color. Food will be provided as you enjoy the ride full of Caribbean vibes and music.

Boarding the Spirit of Norfolk begins at 11 p.m. The ship will set sail at midnight and return to the dock at 2 a.m.

The boat ride has sold out for the last seven years, so be sure to get your tickets! No tickets will be sold at the pier.

The “All-White Boatride” is 21 years and older. There will be an ID check for all passengers; those who do not have a valid ID will not be allowed entry.

Click here to purchase.

Click here for more information on Virginia CaribFest.