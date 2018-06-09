Another title wish Grant-ed as Chesapeake’s Holloway wins NCAA hurdles crown

EUGENE, Ore. – One hundredth of a second less than his closest competitor gave Grant Holloway one more.

Holloway, the Grassfield High School product, defended his NCAA 110-meter hurdles national title by one hundredth of a second Friday night at Heyward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The University of Florida sophomore also owns back-to-back indoor 60-meter hurdles national titles.

Per FloridaGators.com, Holloway joins South Carolina’s Terrence Trammell (1999-2000) as the only other man in Division I history to repeat as champion in both the indoor and outdoor high hurdles.

The Gators finished second place at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships after winning the national title last year.

"First one to the finish line. I just wanted to be there first!"

Grant Holloway's race plan worked.

