Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – A woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Thursday.

According to National Park Service officials, the bison gored 59-year-old Kim Hancock of Santa Rosa, California, when a crowd of people got too close to the animal.

The crowd was allegedly as close as 15-feet away from the bison when it went after Hancock and gored her in the lower body.

Medical personnel at the park responded to Hancock, who was injured in the hip. She was then transported by paramedic ambulance to the Big Sky Medical Center in Big Sky, Montana, in good condition.

Park officials are still investigating the incident.

In a little over a month, four people have been injured by wildlife in Yellowstone.