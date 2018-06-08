Walmart Neighborhood Market giving away free pizza samples in June

NORFOLK, Va. – A few Walmart Neighborhood Market will be giving free pizza samples away on Monday, June 11, from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Three Virginia Beach locations and one Norfolk location are on the list of stores that will be providing the free slices.

The Norfolk location is at 1720 E. Little Creek Rd. and the three Virginia Beach locations are 3201 Holland Road, 1832 Kempsville Road and 2864 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Walmart says that part of the reason for the new style pizza style it that “Some people (not naming any names) got a little crusty when Walmart tried to improve on pizza perfection, so now the retailer is flipping back to the original crust that customers craved – and giving them a piece of pizza to celebrate!”