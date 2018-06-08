Virginia State Police investigating early morning fatal crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle accident that has left one dead.
State Police say dispatchers received a call just before 1:30 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash southbound on I-664 near the 35th Street exit in Newport News.
Troopers are on scene investigating the accident.
VDOT Hampton Roads notified News 3 about the interstate closure. According to VDOT 511, as of 5:30 a.m. the southbound lanes of I-664 near 35th Street have reopened.
36.989451 -76.420986