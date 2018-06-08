Virginia State Police investigating early morning fatal crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle accident that has left one dead.

State Police say dispatchers received a call just before 1:30 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash southbound on I-664 near the 35th Street exit in Newport News.

Troopers are on scene investigating the accident.

VDOT Hampton Roads notified News 3 about the interstate closure. According to VDOT 511, as of 5:30 a.m. the southbound lanes of I-664 near 35th Street have reopened.

FINAL UPDATE: All lanes are reopen to traffic on I-664 south at 35th Street in @CityofNN. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) June 8, 2018