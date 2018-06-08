Virginia Beach Police searching for missing elderly man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man who went missing Friday morning.

Police say 79-year-old Andre Antione was last seen by his family in the College Park area of the city between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Antione is described as a black man who is 6′ tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has brown eyes, black/gray hair and a gray mustache.

Antione was last seen wearing brown pants, a black shirt with “#2” on the back and black shoes. He may be carrying a multicolor duffle bag.

Anyone who has seen Antione or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-5000.

