VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police charged a man Friday with harming geese in the area of Spence Gate Crossing.

Around 1:46 p.m. Thursday, officers with Virginia Beach Animal Control and the VBPD responded to the area and arrested 18-year-old Ashton G. Westmorland.

An active investigation was then assigned to animal control.

There is no further information.

