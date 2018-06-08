Two NASA astronauts heading to International Space Station Friday

The NASA logo on a protective box for a camera near the space shuttle Endeavour April 28, 2011 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida as preparations are under way for an April 29 launch of Endeavour, which will be its last flight. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION – A few people are heading to the International Space Station Friday morning.
Two astronauts and a cosmonaut are made their way to the International Space Station today inside the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft.
According to NASA officials, the new Expedition 56-57 trio comprising Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineers Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Alexander Gerst are due to arrive Friday at morning when they dock to the Rassvet module.
