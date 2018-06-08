Man, teen arrested in connection with Norfolk business robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Two people were arrested Friday in connection with a business robbery that happened earlier this week.

19-year-old Erskin L. Hall, Jr. and a 17-year-old boy were both charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy.

Police responded to the Tinee Giant at 600 Thole Street in response to a robbery on Wednesday, June 6 at 2:31 p.m. The store clerk told officers that a man walked into the store, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene after the clerk complied with his demands.

Detectives also connected the 17-year-old with five different robberies that have happened since May 22. The boy was charged with five counts of Robbery, one count of Attempted Robbery, one count of Conspiracy, six counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, one count of Malicious Wounding, four counts of Unlawful Wearing of a Mask and four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Hall is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond. The child is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

