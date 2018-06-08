Search underway after prisoner escapes Pasquotank Correctional Institution

PASQUOTANK, N.C. – A prisoner has escaped from the Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

An inmate in the minimum security facility escaped around 10 a.m. Friday.

Officials are looking for Devonta Respers who is about 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and green pants.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and is from Pitt County.

Respers was serving a sentence for assault with a deadly weapon on a government officers/employees and was admitted to prison on January 25, 2017, officials said.

He was scheduled for release in April 2020.

If you see him call 911.

