“Pawsitive Reading” encourages kids to read aloud

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Public Libraries is going to the dogs this weekend – the therapy dogs, to be exact.

They’re holding a session of “Pawsitive Reading with Therapy Dogs,” which gives local children from kindergarten to fifth grade a chance to practice reading aloud to therapy dogs.

According to Virginia Beach’s website, ​reading to the dogs helps encourage children to become more confident in their reading skills, as the dogs are good listeners who don’t criticize or become impatient.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library. Children who attend are required to bring a signed permission slip from a parent or guardian.