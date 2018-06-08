Norfolk officials working together to keep hundreds of people safe at Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. – The 42nd Annual Harborfest is expecting a quarter of a million people over the weekend at Town Point Park in downtown Norfolk.

Law enforcement is on every corner.

Norfolk Police and Sheriff Deputies are working together to keep the peace.

People who come to Harborfest every year told News 3 they haven’t had any complaints.

“Police are standing around to make sure everything is alright and they were handling the traffic so things are very safe,” William Gilles said.

Festival-goers are allowed to bring in lawn chairs and bags but no alcohol.

Vendors are inside selling beer and wine.

A first aid station is visible at the event with first responders riding around to assist anyone who needs help.

Although Harborfest brings in a huge crowd every year, there haven’t been any concerns that something will go wrong.

“It’s been extensive and I feel completely safe,” said festival-goer Ed Walton. “I haven’t thought about it at all.”

“That’s always planned in the back of your head, but you don’t really want to dwell on it so much,” Terrance Williams said. “You want to come out here and enjoy the people and good food and have some fun.”

