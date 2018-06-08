Newport News man arrested after allegedly stealing car from 60-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police arrested a 22-year-old Newport News man for allegedly stealing a car from a 60-year-old man in the city.

According to officials, the victim as well as the suspect, Lyndell Taylor, were helping out a friend when afterwards Taylor stole the car near the Shell gas station in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd around 12 a.m. on May 25.

The victim had parked close to the gas station he walked over to from Point Plaza, and when he returned, saw Taylor in the drivers seat. Taylor refused to get out, and allegedly brandished a gun during the incident before driving away.

Police arrested Taylor in Hampton on charges of Robbery, Petit Larceny, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of Firearm by Felon in reference to this incident.