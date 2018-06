Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Maurice Dickson (mauricedickson.co.uk) has been traveling the world to perform. He is slated to take the stage in Virginia Beach on June 9th so he stopped by Coast Live to share his original song “Good Friends” on National Best Friends Day.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music

www.tidewateracoustic.org