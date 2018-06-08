Man and teen accused of shooting each other after Norfolk argument turned violent

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives have charged an adult and a juvenile in connection with a shooting on Glendale Avenue.

On June 4 around 7:37 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Glendale Avenue after getting a call about a gunshot.

A 17-year-old walked into DePaul Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a 26-year-old man arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious gunshot wounds. At this time police said both are expected to be okay.

Both victims were involved in an argument which turned violent and detectives said they are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

26-year-old Ivan Hepburn has been charged with, Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

Hepburn is being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail.

The 17-year-old juvenile was also charged with Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearmm, Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Underage Possession of a Firearm.

The juvenile is being held at Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any additional information that will help police, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.