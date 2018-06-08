Local coffeehouse to donate portion of cocktail sales to mental health services in Anthony Bourdain’s honor

NORFOLK, Va. – World-renowned chef Anthony Bourdain tragically died Friday, and one local coffeehouse wants to honor his memory with his favorite drink.

Cure Coffeehouse will donate a portion of sales from Friday night’s “Negroni Night” to The Chas Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps connect those struggling with mental illness with the resources and support they need.

Bourdain was particularly fond of the negroni, an Italian cocktail garnished with an orange peel.

The event is from 6-9 p.m.

Cure Coffeehouse is located at 503 Botetourt Street in Downtown Norfolk. There is also a location at 113 N. Church Street in Smithfield.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The free crisis hotline is available 24/7.