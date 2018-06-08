How does Hampton Roads need to prepare for a bigger Navy?

Hampton, Va.- As talks continue on expanding the Navy to 355 ships, Sen. Tim Kaine says the region needs to already be preparing.

Kaine hosted a summit with military and local leaders on Friday morning at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. He says the goal is to talk about things the area should be doing.

The defense budget passed in May lays the groundwork for the Navy to increase its fleet to 355 from about 270.

Kaine says a lot of the preparation has to do with training a workforce with the skillset necessary to build and maintain the ships.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the summit.