Golden State of affairs in the NBA: Warriors win back-to-back titles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to the ‘Golden’ era of the NBA.

Friday, the Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games to win their second straight NBA championship and third in four years – each title coming via a NBA Finals series victory vs. the Cavs.

In Friday’s game four, a contest the Warriors win 108-85, Stephen Curry leads the way for Golden State with 37 points. Kevin Durant, voted NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the second straight season, added a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. It’s just the sixth time in NBA history a player has won back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards.

LeBron James, playing in his eighth straight NBA Finals, scored 23 points in what may been his final game in a Cleveland uniform. Many expect King James, who now owns a 3-and-9 record in NBA Finals appearances, to depart his hometown team via free agency this offseason.

After the game, we learned LeBron played games two, three and four with an injured hand – one on which he was wearing a cast or brace after game four. James admits he injured his hand punching a whiteboard after Cleveland’s game one loss in Oakland.