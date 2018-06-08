Gloucester County teacher receives free “Thank-You” vacation

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – One third grade teacher from Gloucester County has won a four day, three night vacation courtesy of the Virginia Lottery.

According to lottery officials, Kristin Steele, who teaches at Botetourt Elementary School in the county was one of two teachers selected out of 6,500 submissions for the “Thank a Teacher” campaign.

The campaign by the Virginia Lottery was put on by officials in correlation with National Teacher Appreciation Week, which was May 7-11.

35,000 thank-you notes were sent to Virginia K-12 public school teachers by their students, parents or other Virginians during the week that the contest was ran. The cards, which could be hard-copy or electronic, each had one of three art designs designed by Virginia elementary, middle and high school students in the Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

When teachers received the thank-you notes, they could use a unique web code on the note to enter for the grand prize. In addition to the two Virginia-themed trip prizes, teachers who entered could also receive one of four round-trip Amtrak tickets to anywhere in the northeast corridor from Virginia to Boston, courtesy of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. The third prize was a $500 VISA gift card. The winners were drawn on May 18.

Lottery officials say that Gloucester County received more than $2.3 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

For more information and a complete list of lottery funds to Virginia school districts, click here.